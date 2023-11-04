Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his dream opponent and more and more. Here are the highlights:

On Mike Bailey:

“Just once. Brock and I went from a signing in Indianapolis up the road to Ohio. They were running a show, and they wanted us to come up and Brock work a match so that Ambrose was going to be there that night. So he wanted to critique his work and stuff. So we shot up there and worked, and speedball worked the match, and he also came and talked to Brock and gave him his insight after the match, which we appreciated very much. And yeah, he’s a hotspot guy for sure.”

On who he would want to wrestle from today in his prime:

“AJ Styles. I was just always very aware and respectful of his talent, and I’m not sure he will ever be rewarded or understood just how good he is. He does enough flashy stuff that he really keeps you tuned in, but he also does some really cool stuff in the ring. And it’s just one of those that I would watch from afar and watch how good he was and just marvel at the guy and obviously two different time periods for our careers.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the ARN with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.