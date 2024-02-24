Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania 40:

“I certainly hope so. That’s all that’s all I can say beyond reproach. I certainly hope so.”

On Rhodes’ impact on him:

“Cody brought me out of mothballs and let me enjoy the time with him. Let me enjoy the business again when I was completely burned out on the backstage part of it. I was never burned out on the performance side of it. So he made that happen. Thanks to Tony Khan. Thank you, Cody. I mean, once again, they allowed me to enjoy the business again and love the business, which I’ve always loved the wrestling part of it. I’m just not too much on the politics.”

