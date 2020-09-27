AEW manager and producer Arn Anderson spoke about WWE superstar Daniel Bryan on the latest episode of his ARN podcast, where the Enforcer recalls how Bryan got over organically with the crowd and made WWE rethink their position on the indie wrestling scene.

Well, whoever knows what the reasons are? There’s really no reason that made any sense. Because all you have to do? Is listen to the audience, you know? He was getting over and he was doing it because he was an everyday guy. A blue collar guy that had earned his way and paid his dues in the Indies. And that word, it caught around you know?

We used to think that indie hotline wasn’t all that powerful, but it is. It gets around and when there’s a new guy out there that the audience feels like should be in one of the the big companies? One of the big shows? They’ll let you know.