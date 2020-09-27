On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in WWE, and why he thinks the duo are not really clicking. Highlights are below.

Doesn’t think the Reigns and Heyman pairing has any motivation:

I have nothing but a lot of respect for Roman Reigns for a lot of reasons, and I really think Paul Heyman is one of the most talented people in the business on the microphone. [I have] nothing but respect for Paul and affection; I like Paul. It has nothing to do with what I think of them as characters. It has everything to do with the way I feel like they’re positioning Paul and Roman, much like they’re doing with Retribution. There’s no answer to the reason ‘why?’Maybe they’ll go, ‘Oh my God! We should have come up with a motivation before we launched this,’ and they’ll try to backdoor it in and make it feel like there’s a reason. ‘Oh, that’s why!’ Maybe, hopefully, but right now, it’s not working because there’s no reason or motivation for it. There’s no line in the sand.

How Paul Heyman isn’t really a heel and how he always speaks the truth:

I’m sorry, Paul – I know you’re probably gonna read some of the hate mail I’m gonna get and social media crap, but I’ve got a secret for everybody. I haven’t shared this with anybody. This is an exclusive: Paul Heyman isn’t a heel. I said it. He’s not a heel! People love Paul Heyman! His interviews are too good for him to be a heel, and half the time, what he says is absolutely true – more than half the time. It certainly was with Brock Lesnar. What did Paul Heyman ever say about Brock Lesnar that wasn’t true?’

Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)