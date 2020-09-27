WWE superstar and Univeral champion Roman Reigns shared a story on the Mania Club meet-and-greet about pop star Ariana Grande holding up a line at Disney when he was there with his daughter. Check out the story below.

We were at Epcot, doing Disney at the end of last year. We did the VIP experience to where you get taken to the back in order to get on the rides. You get the privilege to jump in front of everybody. Paying to be jerks, I guess. I’m standing there and it’s taking a little longer than usual and our tour guide is like, ‘let me see what’s going on.’ As he goes in, he gets turned right back around as [Ariana’s] security is pushing him back and away from her and her group. What took so long is she rode the ride in the Epcot ball and she wanted to do it again. It wasn’t even a good ride, why would you want to do it again? Her group was holding me and my daughter up from riding the ride as quickly as we wanted to. When she came out, it was her and an entourage of 20 to 30 people. You just see this little tiny person, barely can see her because she’s so little. I felt like my daughter was starstruck.

Reigns is set to defend his Universal title against Jey Uso at this evening’s Clash of Champions pay per view.