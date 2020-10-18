During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson revealed his favorite tag team of the present as well as his favorite tag team of the past. Here’s what he had to say:

These guys are committed to being a team and, I think, the best team when it’s all said and done that ever lived. And I think that’s a very achievable goal for them, and I think it’s an admirable one because if they do become that team and they do survive the test of time, that will amend. They’ve been in incredible tag matches with some of the best teams alongside them of their era.

I don’t see them splitting up. I think their goals are too consistent. I think their friendship is too consistent and they really are tight, close friends, and I don’t see that. And to be honest, I don’t want to see them split up. I think the sum of the parts is more valuable than them individually.

My favorite of all time would have to be Slater [Dick Slater] and Orton [Bob Orton Jr.] because they are the ones that inspired me to want to be a wrestler.