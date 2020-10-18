During his appearance on Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan spoke on his belief that he isn’t quite the in-ring wrestler that he used to be. Here’s what he had to say:

I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the best performers in WWE.Whether that’s against people I haven’t faced yet, and even people I have faced, since we’ve all evolved. I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on, something I realized during my match against AJ Styles. I never had a problem with endurance before. [Although] I still don’t get tired but later in a match, I can’t jump as high anymore, and AJ still can. And its funny because he’s older than me. How is this fair? I train my butt off.

As we evolve, I look at wrestling a bit differently. This is my martial art with a focus on the artistic side. This is a test of myself. When I go out there for an interview or match, its a test of me, and my opponents are giving me examples on what I need to work on as a human, an athlete, and a wrestler.