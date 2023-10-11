Speaking on the most recent episode of The ARN Show, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson did a Q&A session and discussed a variety of topics.

When asked about how he approaches his son Brock Anderson’s wrestling career, he shared,

“He’ll admit this, and it’s not a big deal, but when he has a match, I’ll leave him alone. I’ll let him get with his opponent or whoever it is, his agent or producer or coach or whatever they’re called. And then I pull them aside and say, ‘What do you want to do?’ I don’t say, ‘Do this, do that, do this, do that.’ I say, ‘What do you want to do today? What did you have in mind?’ And he’s got a great mind already for the business.”

Anderson then added that Brock understands the one cardinal rule of professional wrestling, and revealed what it is. He said,

“He understood the one thing, there’s one cardinal rule you have to follow if you’re going to be in this business any length of time is, you’ve got to make it make sense. It’s got to make sense to you, it’s got to make sense to the audience. And if you start with that building block, you can learn the business. But that number one is number one in my book. You got to make it make sense.”

(h/t 411mania)