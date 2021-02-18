During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on Shane McMahon making his return to the WWE in 2016. Here’s what he had to say:

It was a surprise. Everybody thought that Shane had moved on and was involved in some overseas stuff. It’s always a pleasure to see Shane. I’ve always liked Shane and always got along with Shane. Just as a trivia note, Tully and I had Shane’s first match when they were having him referee some matches just so he learned the business from top to bottom. We had his first match as a referee. Number one, WrestleMania will never be sold on one match. It just won’t. One match won’t draw a house these days. It’s hard to draw a house and an event with just a main event and nothing underneath it.

WrestleMania has to have seven or eight matches that have value in order to sell that show. People are coming from around the world to see it. When you sell 100,000 tickets, that’s not based on one match. That’s based on a lot of interest and a lot of matches. Shane walking back in the door immediately had star power, and he had a following from day one. He’s a McMahon. Every time Stephanie or Shane or Vince would step into a role, it immediately got more important when they were on the show as performers or characters. I think Shane walking back in was a big plus.