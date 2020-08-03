Arn Anderson On What He Doesn’t Like About Drew McIntyre’s Title Run

During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson praised Drew McIntyre but lamented at him not being able to have his title run in front of live audiences. Here’s what he had to say:

Drew’s got it all. He looks the part, he’s matured, he’s paid his dues, he’s been around the world to learn his craft. He’s come back to WWE with a very mature look, and just the way he views the business [is different]. The only thing I hate about this entire run that he’s having is we don’t have the fans to show him in the arena how they feel about it, because I think he would be getting a very good reception.

Fans appreciate guys that have to work for the things they get in this business. They get it and they understand that he’s paid his dues, and I just hope that they stay the course with Drew and don’t get antsy, and nervous, and just make one of those knee-jerk reactions that they normally do, and just shut his water off before he gets a chance to show what his value is.