During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on why Roman Reigns would have benefited from being a heel earlier in his career. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve said before, Roman should’ve been a heel from the first day the Shield were hired or utilized or whatever you wanna say by Hunter as his hit squad. [Roman] should’ve never been anything but that kickass, Samoan killing machine. That’s who he is. That’s how he’s gonna get even better than he is right now because he’s gonna be allowed to be himself. Putting words in his mouth and having him be something he’s not was a mistake with Roman. It’s crystal clear who he is and who he should’ve been from day one. Paul Heyman is also a guy, even though a lot of people in the industry now the curtain’s pulled back a little bit and they respect him as far as his ability to cut a promo and get you revved up for the upcoming match. Paul has a lot of skills and a lot of history and a lot of knowledge, and he’s very unlikeable as well. I think he will make it easier for Roman to be an unlikeable figure.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.