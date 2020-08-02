Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut

AEW coach and producer Arn Anderson spoke about Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch on the latest episode of his ARN podcast, where The Enforcer praised the work of all three women and claimed he knew they would be stars. Highlights are below.

On how he knew Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch were going to be stars:

When I saw Ashley/Charlotte, and I saw Sasha, and I saw Becky, and I went down to the school NXT and I watched those ladies perform a couple of times, then I went down there. I went, ‘Okay, you got something here’.” Anderson said. “This is at a different level of work-wise. You know, whoever is teaching them needs to be patted on the butt, and those talents need to be patted on the butt, because they were [going] from being able to wrestle and tell a story to have their offense be solid, and their selling is good, and they take good bumps and do innovative stuff. They were at a different level and I knew they were going to make an impact if given a chance.

Questions why WWE decided to beat Charlotte in her main roster debut:

Didn’t they beat Charlotte for her debut match on RAW? Okay, what does that tell you about the idiot choices that are made where talent is very crystal clear,. Our audience is very smart. They do their homework when you have a debut of a talent. If they’ve been anywhere, done anything, been on any television, been in any place that social media goes, our audience know who they are before they come to the curtain. And certainly, Charlotte Flair couldn’t go anywhere in the civilized world without people knowing who she is. To beat her on her debut, our audience would look at that and go, ‘Okay well, she must not be a star like her dad’ She failed her first match.” Anderson explained. “That’s not good. I don’t give a s–t what anybody says. People say wins and losses don’t matter. When you debut and you get beat in your first match, when you have a lineage and heritage like that… Name me one person, and I mean just one, who lost their way into getting over.

Praises Charlotte as a performerL

She is a tremendous talent, as good as anyone out there on the female roster of any company. You know and you can argue the point that she is the best. There are probably three or four girls you could argue which one is the best, but she’s damn good. And she is a hard worker, and she is into her character and into her presence and what she brings to the table. And to be the face of the company where she’s trying to get [to the top], she does all the right things.

