On a recent Q&A edition of his ARN podcast, the legendary Arn Anderson spoke about his son, Brock Anderson, and the work he has been doing in AEW since he started competing for them back in 2020. The Enforcer explains how Brock continues to improve every time he steps into the ring, adding that there is no pressure for him to try and be as good as he was. Highlights can be found below.

Says Brock doesn’t feel any pressure to fill his father’s shoes, adding that he just wants Brock to enjoy wrestling:

I don’t think he [Brock Anderson] feels any pressure to become who I was or emulate me. I think he pretty much knows — and grown up around — the respect I have for the business and everyone that’s come before us because in any capacity, if you’ve been in the wrestling industry in a supportive role, in a star role, in a running the camera role, anything, a referee role, a commentator role, if you were in the business before myself, I look at you being responsible, partially, for me being able to live my dream and every single day, going to work, doing a job that I truly love. I just want Brock to be a good employee, be a good partner, be a good opponent, be a good person, be a good guy in the locker room, be a good spokesman for the business and do all the things where he’s a part of the crew that is liked, respected because he shows respect and be one of those kids that if I owned a company, he’d be on my crew and I’d be glad to get him and wanna have him.

How every time Brock gets in the ring he gets better:

I think he has a ton to offer, speaks well. If you saw the thing he did with Kerry Morton, he did a great job. He’s just gonna get better at that. He speaks well, his talents in the ring, every time he gets a rep, he gets a little bit better and understands and appreciates the critiques that he gets. All the things that just go into being a part of the crew that everybody, I guess, you know, wants to work with. That would be my hope for him.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)