WWE star Lacey Evans was the latest guest on Brandi Rhodes’ 2 Lies and 1 truth podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how she is waiting on the sidelines for WWE to get her back into the rotation, and how important it is for herself to remain prepared during this time. That and more from Evans’ interview can be found in the highlights below.

Says she is waiting on a phone call to go back to work for WWE:

Yeah, I hope so [Evans responded when Brandi said she hopes to see her soon]. I mean, some stuff may be in the works. I just gotta keep working hard and when they’re ready for me, I have to be ready so, you know how it is. I’m just waiting on that phone call. Good or bad, good or bad, it’s a phone call man. You just gotta be ready [Evans laughed].

Recalls bringing her daughter to a House Show in Germany:

We [WWE] were in Germany I think and we were on tour and my daughter — so I was doing a stint with Becky [Lynch] and Seth [Rollins] and I needed to run out. It’s a live show, they improv a lot, just do a lot of fun based off the crowd reactions and stuff and they wanted me to do this run out real quick because Becky was out there and it was Seth and my husband had just went to take a crap in the bathroom so I had my daughter and I’m sitting with my daughter and I’ve already done my match, so this is at the end, like an end thing they threw in there and I was like, oh no, my daughter. She was little at this time so they’re like, ‘We got her, go’ and I look and all the guys, the boys backstage, they’re like, ‘We got her. It’s okay’ and my daughter’s tiny and I just remember thinking, my husband takes a long time to take a dump and I’m about to have to go out here and leave my kid but you know, Roman Reigns was there, there was a couple other — just all the boys and they’re like, ‘We got this’ and I had to run, producers were like, ‘Go! Go! Go!’ So I went and I come back and then my husband was just coming out and he was just smiling, hanging out with the boys but it was pretty funny, you know? Because as a mom, you’re like, what do I do? What do I do? She wasn’t old, she wasn’t ten years old… So yeah, that was pretty funny but they looked at me with not even second guessing it. They’re like, ‘We got her, go’ and I was just like, ‘Okay’ and I left my baby just out there with the boys and I ran into the crowd so it was pretty funny.

