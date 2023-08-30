Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show. Here are the highlights:

On Brock Anderson vs. Luchasaurus:

“Whatever he is, he’s a big, strong dude. Brock is chomping at the bit just to get out and compete and be a part of the company. There was no angst about him. He knew he was overmatched in size and strength and experience and all those things. He knew that. I never saw one look in his eye that was like, maybe I shouldn’t. Maybe it’s too soon for me to be in a spot like this. I never saw that from him. Here’s a guy that’s had 40 matches or 45 or whatever he’s had. That’s not a lot. And he just wants to be a part of the company. And I would love to see him get more plugged in and, if nothing else, wrestle more at the shows, even if it’s dark matches in front of live, live crowds. And he loves the business. He’s a smart kid. You could sit down and talk business with him, and he’s like talking to a guy with ten years experience. Of course, he grew up around me and Flair and a lot of smart guys. Dusty heard the philosophy, and he sat at our table and ate dinner. And when talking, we sometimes talk about business while watching the show. It’s not like dinner is sacred and there’s no talking business at the table. We talk business at the table, and he understands, and he gets it.”

On whether he still gets nervous when appearing in front of fans:

“No, God, no. I love it. And if you happen to get a pleasant reaction because they remember you in that town and you weren’t what they were looking for, everybody in the wrestling world they were looking for comes through that chute. They weren’t expecting you. And you get that reaction. Yeah. Greensboro it was like. We live and breathe. And the reason we do this or the right reasons, those of us that have always done it for the right reasons, there is no rush like going through that curtain, taking your maestro stick and waving it around and 20 minutes later coming back through the curtain. It was as loud as when you went out through the curtain. We work to perform. We work to entertain our audience. And there is nothing like the rush of getting in there and amped up, man. And. And fighting. It’s a hell of a kick. I’m not nervous in a negative way; I’m afraid I’m going to screw this up. It’s if you don’t have butterflies, something’s the matter.”

On booking six-man tag team matches as main events:

“It depends on who the opponents are and how much I’ve seen in the show. If I’ve seen another six-man or two before, it takes the edge off those guys going on last. But you’ve got some pretty good whether it’s trios. Yeah, I guess they would call. You got a lot of really good three-man teams. And as long as they’re different, challenge the guys to watch, find a monitor, watch what goes on before you, and try to keep everything you do during your match fresh. And the first time I’ve seen it tonight, you’re benefiting yourself by doing that.”

