Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Eric Bischoff’s rise to power in WCW in 1993, their relationship, and more. Here are the highlights:

On his thoughts on Eric Bischoff in 1993:

“Well, you know, the thing that gets lost a lot of times is Eric was an excellent announcer, and I enjoyed, in those days, getting plenty of promo time and working with Eric. He set you up perfectly and would lead you in perfectly. He did a great job, looked good on camera, you know, the whole shooting match. So, you know, he came out of nowhere coming, you know, from down to us. And I wasn’t familiar with him, but before he became the boss, he was an excellent announcer. So I thought I had a good working relationship with him from day one.”

On whether he saw Eric Bischoff bigger than an announcer in 1993:

“No, I mean, it was, it was one of those things he was going to be a hands-on guy from how it was explained to us. And, yeah. I was just, again, I was along for the ride. When you talked to Eric, he sold himself as a guy who understood the business. Now, there had been executives, Jim Herd, and different guys that were the boss, but you never saw the boss. You know, he was in the tower, we were out running the deal, and whoever was the interim contact, very seldom would you talk to the executive in charge of the company. Eric was kind of the first executive that was always on TV. And he was hands-on and more part of the process than anybody before him.”

On backstage politics:

“Sure. A hundred percent. You know, in those, in those days, you know, if there was political stuff to be handled, Ric Flair did it more than more so than anybody. He was a very political guy. I remember him saying, “Bischoff is the guy for the job; he’s gonna do a good job.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.