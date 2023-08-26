Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about what he thinks is the greatest tag team match he’s been a part of and more. Here are the highlights.

The biggest difference between the Jim Crockett ring and a WWE ring:

“Just the fact that the ropes kicked you off a lot quicker. It was a smaller ring. The ropes were tighter. If you notice, when guys hit the WWE ring, especially back in those days, it was almost like you would end up out of the second row. You know, the give on those ropes. Jim Crockett had the best rings I’ve ever stepped foot in, but no comparison.””

On his greatest tag team match being at Starrcade 1986:

“Just because the story was one of my favorites was Greensboro, Ole and Arn Anderson versus the Rock and Roll Express in a cage. So, just the story that those guys were the champions, and they were having to defend in a cage against us, which should have made us a lot more aggressive. It wasn’t just about surviving. And so we had to work the match differently. We beat the everloving piss out of those guys.”

