Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the state of AEW, transitioning from working as a heel to a babyface, and more. Here are the highlights.

On the difficulties of transitioning from working as a heel to a babyface:

“As long as you don’t change anything. Now. Now that’s that Babyface turning heel to heel turning Babyface. Here’s how it happens. And it happens seamlessly and effortlessly. And if you’re a kick-ass, nasty, mean heel that has hurt all the guys that I like and my mother and grandmother like. All you have to do is have that guy, that heel everyone knows is dangerous and hurts many people. All you have to do is have him come to the aid of a baby face I like. And now, other than the guy, the heel, doing all this nasty stuff to the baby faces, he switches camp and starts doing it to all the heels. Does that make sense? That guy I was afraid would kill all the baby faces now is on our team, and that’s all it takes. You don’t change your move. Set You don’t. You just put them in different places. You don’t see you don’t change your attitude. You’re still that guy. It’s just your opponent changes.”

On the state of today’s AEW:

“Well, before we go any further we don’t like to act and don’t do too much on this show because they’ve been very gracious. And this podcast is just about me and not being a vehicle to plug their stuff. And of course, I’m proud to plug their stuff, proud to be part of that company. I hope that continues for Brock and me We’ll see. But I just want to wish Tony and everybody that works there, everybody that works for RW, was behind the stage in front of the stage everywhere. The owners, Tony Khan, his dad, everybody that has taken that from being a startup company, not so many years ago. Right. What is it, four years? We’re working on them. Yeah. To set it is now officially set the most tickets for any wrestling event of any company of all time. So congratulations, everybody. You know, it’s a great group of folks that love the business. As we grow, we’ll get better, I hope, and make some smarter choices.”

On Tully Blanchard vs. Ultimate Warrior in WWE:

“I’m certain Tully is good enough that he got more out of Warrior than Warrior could have gotten out of Warrior. Tully’s pro. It doesn’t matter. I mean, he had heat with guys, he was just really arrogant, and that’s who he was 24 over seven, confident in his abilities and his knowledge and all that stuff. And, it put a lot of heat on him. But he could go; he could back it up.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.