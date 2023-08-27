Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast while covering his jump from WWE to WCW in 1992. Here are the highlights:

On Bill Watts being seen as a lousy booker in WCW after the Mid-South Wrestling booking:

“No sense at all. He had other people booking it [Mid-South]. Ernie [Ladd] is a different guy that was helping. I was a helper. That’s right. Yes, I booked with Ernie. So we devised the ideas, and Bill would go with it.

On Ron Simmons as WCW Champion:

“I knew he’d have success, but I didn’t know how much success he would have. Okay. You know, because it’s all about who they put you with. You know, it is. And I don’t remember who they wound up putting him with. So, you know, whether it be Arn [Anderson], myself, or whoever. But he would have grown more.”

