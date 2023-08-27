Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the possibility of Edge going to AEW when his WWE deal is up and more. Here are the highlights:

On Edge potentially going to AEW when his WWE contract expires next month:

“If the rumors are true, you know Edge is a man that can do it, it’s almost like WCW all over again, man. With guys you know looking to get what the big money guys are looking to get, what the big payoff. Championships. Paper baby. That’s what it’s all about. So I don’t know if the rumor I was reading some more about the thing with maybe handing over the W because the contract came up, the resigning didn’t go well because Edge wanted a bag, and he and he heard about it. A big bag. So. So that’s what I’m talking about, man. And I said, Did I say that on the last show? I said, I wouldn’t expect that Edge would be making a move over to AEW, but if he was to make a move over to AEW that would be why. Big bag. You know what I mean? And the thing is, you know, hey, if a big bag is somewhere to go pick up what you do, you go pick it up. And you do it quickly. You do it very, very quickly, if I may add. So, yeah, I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I don’t know if the rumors are true or anything like that.”

On the early success of AEW and it reminded him of WCW:

“But like you say, the Wembley show is huge. They sold over 80,000 tickets. It’s crazy. That right there in itself is insane just to have a crowd like that, to be able to perform in front of. Trust me, I know. It’s unbelievable. So the talent on the roster, those guys definitely going to have a thrill, have a thrill that perhaps they’ve never had before. So it’s going to be awesome. Definitely going to be awesome.”

