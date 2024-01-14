Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show. Here are the highlights:

On whether there is a place for opinion in wrestling journalism such as what Dave Meltzer does with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“They all have a right to their opinion? Everybody should have an opinion if you’re watching it. And if it’s a negative thing for me that I’m just not their cup of tea, wriggling out a match that would appeal to amateurs. Guys that can see what’s going on and understand it. It would have been different from every match on the card; the pacing would have been a lot slower than what a lot of people like. I’ve often said, ‘I can’t do a whole lot. So I don’t do a lot. But what do I do? I do well.’ That would have been what would have been going on as well. As you know, William Regal is highly regarded as being a hugely talented wrestler. He could have a match with himself in an empty building. And it would be for those of us who appreciate what he does; it would still be entertaining. So that’s cool. If [Dave] Meltzer thought it was, I’m sure he thought it was not such a high impact, not a lot of stuff out on the floor, not a lot of excitement [match style]. It would not appeal to him, and he’s always had the right to his opinion. It’s not going to affect what I do or how I see the business.”

On whether he’s had issues with writers:

“Very seldom ever saw one. I just, I mean, like I said, I had my routine. I had the storyline from television, I knew what I had to do, and it wasn’t going to change anything if I feel I’m getting the hard one from some of the writers.”

