A major update on Chad Gable.

The rising WWE star has become a focal point of programming under new Chief Content Officer Triple H, but news about Gable’s contract expiring has made headlines and his potential move to free agency has caught the interest of both WWE and AEW.

Gable’s current WWE contract is about to expire, according to Fightful, unless he signs an extension or a new deal. In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that WWE has made a strong offer to retain Gable, while AEW is also interested. Key figures within AEW are pushing for Tony Khan to sign Gable if he becomes available. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp mentioned internal discussions at AEW regarding Gable but had no updates on his contract status.

Gable, who leads the Alpha Academy, is currently in a major storyline with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and is set to challenge him at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event. So far, there’s no indication that Gable is leaving WWE. The 38-year-old joined WWE in 2013 after an impressive amateur wrestling career and a brief time on the indie circuit. He has won the WWE Raw and SmackDown Tag Team titles, as well as the NXT Tag Team titles.