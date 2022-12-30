Arn Anderson was asked about the possibility of a new Four Horsemen stable to emerge in the foreseeable future by a fan during the latest episode of Ask Me Anything podcast.

The group has hosted members like Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Sting, Lex Luger, and Barry Windham over its nearly thirty-year history.

The WWE Hall Of Famer noted he would like to see the new group consist of Brock Anderson, Brian Pillman Jr, and Tessa Blanchard.

“Well, obviously at some point and some time, I would sure love to see one more successful run by the Four Horsemen renamed. I do own the trademark, which you know, was not easy to acquire and pretty expensive. But our buddy Mike Dawkins made that possible, so not only do Brock and I own our names, we own the Horsemen deal. Brian [Pillman Jr] has a lot of potential. I’m still trying to figure Brian out. That was talked about after the successful outing they had at Starrcast, they had a good match. I think that there’s a possibility that something like that could happen. I think Tessa Blanchard, from what I’ve seen in the past, has a lot of talent. That’s for sure. [She] has a great look, not sure what’s going on with her inner business these days or what her goals are. I don’t know Tessa like that, it’s been a casual crossing of paths maybe three or four times. It’s something to think about definitely.”

