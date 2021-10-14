Former NWA National champion Aron Stevens recently appeared on the WINCLY program to discuss a number of different topics, including how important it is to entertain the pro-wrestling fanbase, and why he believes listening to the people is the key to longevity in the business. Highlights are below.

Discusses how the life-blood of wrestling is entertaining the fans:

“The life-blood of the business, in my opinion, has always been the fans. That’s why you do what you do. To me, that’s what the show is for. I think what’s happened, and I’m not going to name company names or anything, but some people in other companies have let their own ‘vision’ highjack the product. That’s why a lot of different products are a little bit dry and need a little bit of pep.”

How important it is to listen to the audience:

“In wrestling, if you’re not listening, then you will become stagnant. You have to not be afraid to try stuff. It’s like fishing. You throw it out there and see what they bite on.”

On how to have longevity in wrestling:

“That’s my experience on how to have longevity in wrestling. There have been so many times when fans have reacted to something, I’ve gone, ‘Oh, really?! You like that?!?’ Personally, it’s not exactly what I want to do. However….who am I to let my own individual wants and needs interfere with a good show?”