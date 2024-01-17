Ash By Elegance has found her new pro-wrestling home.

The former WWE star, who wrestled for years as Dana Brooke, made her debut for TNA at last weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Ash confirmed that she had officially signed with the promotion and is excited to be apart of the competitive Knockouts division.

It is official. The big secret is out. I am signed with TNA Wrestling, which is an amazing opportunity, and I can not wait to explore that Knockouts Division.

Ash originally signed with WWE back in 2013, but was released back in the fall cuts of 2023. You can check out her full interview below.

