Asuka Releases New Video Covering Her Day Before SummerSlam

In the latest episode of Asuka’s YouTube Channel, KanaChanTV, Asuka takes us through what her day was like one day before SummerSlam. Asuka unsuccessfully challenged Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, but later defeated Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.
I do at least five hours of image training before a match.
That’s the essential work that makes the match quality in my image.
Summer Slam was two matches, so I spent at least 10 hours training my image.
Matches in the image can be quite tiring, just like real-life matches.
I was hungry when I was tired, so I went to buy some food to refresh myself.
I found the Sesame Street Elmo and Cookie Monster at the Sea World store and I couldn’t resist buying them.
