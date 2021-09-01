WWE RAW Superstar Asuka is apparently dealing with an arm injury.

The Empress of Tomorrow took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a photo with a dentist, Dr. Byron M. Blasco of Las Vegas. She noted that she “finally got new teeth” after undergoing dental surgery back in March following a kick to the mouth from Shayna Baszler during the February 22 RAW.

The photo shows Asuka wearing some sort of sling on her arm.

“I finally got new teeth! It took 6 months since I lost my teeth [grimacing face emoji] Thank you Dr. Byron M Blasco [man health worker emoji],” she wrote.

It was reported in August that Asuka has been off WWE TV because the company had nothing for her. She dismissed that report via Twitter.

Asuka has not wrestled since the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the July 18 pay-per-view. Before that she was appearing regularly for the build to MITB. Her last singles match came on the June 14 RAW, which was a loss to Rhea Ripley.

Stay tuned for more on Asuka’s status. Below is her new tweet with the arm sling photo:

