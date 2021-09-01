WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Twitter last night and called on fans to assist police after his 16 year old niece was recently murdered in San Francisco.

Jaedah Tofaeono was murdered on Friday, July 30 in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood. An adult female was also wounded in the shooting.

“[revolving light emoji x 3] Need your help . They murdered my niece In the BAY AREA 16yrs old ‘JAEDAH TOFAEONO’ [revolving light emoji x 3] PLEASE HELP FIND THESE MOTHERFUCKERS [revolving light emoji x 3] Check it .. Spread the word [folded hands emoji x 4] #justiceforjaedahtofaeono #justice4jaedah #justiceforJaedah #repost!,” Rikishi wrote.

The San Francisco Police Department issued a Crime Bulletin flyer on Tuesday to announce a $50,000 reward for information on the shooting that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Nico Discenza of the SFPD Homicide Detail at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

You can see Rikishi’s full tweet below with the flyer:

https://twitter.com/TheREALRIKISHI/status/1432890632276688896

