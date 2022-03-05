WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Asuka has responded to some of the reports making their rounds on social media that say she is medically cleared for her return. The Empress has been out of action since the Money In The Bank pay-per-view in July 2021 due to a shoulder injury, and her absence on WWE programming has been largely felt.

To one report she asks, “Am I medically cleared,” then adds a confused emoji face. She then writes her own tweet that reads, “Let me know the percentage of news rumors that are correct.”

When a tweets Asuka saying they’re glad she’s healed up she responds with, “Not yet.”

Check it out below.

Am I medically cleared?🤔 https://t.co/hRoVPfmm5l — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2022

Let me know the percentage of news rumors that are correct. pic.twitter.com/59MnYFvKDv — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2022