The June 2 edition of FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” will have some familiar faces as special guests as Athena, formerly signed to WWE as Ember Moon, is slated to be featured alongside WWE stars – The Miz and Natalya.

That tells you how long it’s been taped and waiting to air as she was released in November 202 and has since joined AEW. The promotional release for the show can be seen below: