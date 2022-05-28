The June 2 edition of FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” will have some familiar faces as special guests as Athena, formerly signed to WWE as Ember Moon, is slated to be featured alongside WWE stars – The Miz and Natalya.
That tells you how long it’s been taped and waiting to air as she was released in November 202 and has since joined AEW. The promotional release for the show can be seen below:
Junior Edition: The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring; the winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match; in the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes.