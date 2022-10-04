Austin Theory has his first name back, but he still enjoys just being ‘Theory.’

Theory began to be referred to as Austin Theory again last month on WWE television. While doing an interview with WrestleRant, he explained that he likes just having one name for his ring name.

“There’s a bunch of things being said, but to me, I actually like Theory. I really do like it.. It’s one of those things at first where you’re like, ‘Ah!,’ you know. But for me, Austin is my real first name. And Austin Theory’s what I’ve always said in promos. Even sometimes too, I’ll do podcasts and catch myself saying Austin Theory. But for me, I really feel like if somebody was to look up WWE and look up Austin — we all know that Stone Cold is probably going to pop up first. I’d rather you put ‘Theory WWE’ [in Google], there’s only one. So, for me, I personally really enjoy being Theory.”

Quotes via 411 Mania