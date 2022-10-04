MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta is set to open tomorrow’s 3 Year Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

MJF took to Twitter today and announced that he will open tomorrow’s Dynamite with Yuta. He added that he will remain a part of AEW, as long as AEW President Tony Khan keeps paying up when his contract expires.

“I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in the first ever Dynamite. I’ll be in the First match for the 3 Year anniversary of Wednesday night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork against Wheelsy. I am @AEW …..as long as @TonyKhan keeps paying up [devil emoji] #2024,” MJF wrote.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s Dynamite special from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC:

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta in the opener

* Rush vs. Adam Page

* Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin

* Luchasaurus returns to action

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed celebrate “National Scissoring Day” with Billy Gunn

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Brian Cage