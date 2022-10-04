MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta is set to open tomorrow’s 3 Year Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
MJF took to Twitter today and announced that he will open tomorrow’s Dynamite with Yuta. He added that he will remain a part of AEW, as long as AEW President Tony Khan keeps paying up when his contract expires.
“I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in the first ever Dynamite. I’ll be in the First match for the 3 Year anniversary of Wednesday night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork against Wheelsy. I am @AEW …..as long as @TonyKhan keeps paying up [devil emoji] #2024,” MJF wrote.
Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s Dynamite special from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC:
* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta in the opener
* Rush vs. Adam Page
* Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin
* Luchasaurus returns to action
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed celebrate “National Scissoring Day” with Billy Gunn
* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Brian Cage
I was the first match at ALL IN.
I was in the first ever Dynamite.
I’ll be in the First match for the 3 Year anniversary of Wednesday night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork against Wheelsy.
I am @AEW
…..as long as @TonyKhan keeps paying up 😈 #2024 pic.twitter.com/2I5a3SNLuj
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 4, 2022