B.J. Whitmer has been terminated from his AEW contract following an arrest for domestic assault.

Whitmer has been with AEW since they formed in 2019, and has occasionally served as a guest judge for ROH Pure wrestling matches. On June 4th, Whitmer was arrested in Kentucky and charged with strangulation in the 1st degree, which is a Class C felony in Kentucky and carries a potential penalty of 5 to 10 years in prison. He was released earlier today on a bail of $25,000.

A spokesperson for AEW has since issued the following press release on the situation:

B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.

B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2023

Aside from his work backstage Whitmer used to wrestle for CZW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, ROH, and indies all over the world. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.