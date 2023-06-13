This Saturday AEW will present the very first episode of AEW Collision, which will take place in Chicago and will feature the return of former two-time world champion CM Punk.

One person who is excited for the Collision debut is legendary pro wrestling referee Mike Chioda, who spoke about the show during the latest Monday Mailbag podcast on AdFreeShows.

It’s awesome. I think it’s great. I love it.

When asked what excites him about Collision Chioda says that AEW expanding its programming is going to help them grow bigger as a company.

It expands it. It’s going to be a lot of wrestling in one week. It’s going to expand everything. Certain shows are in all these different countries and everything like that. Some countries will get this show, maybe they’ll get them all. But that’s just going to expand AEW, that’s all that’s going to be … I love it. I can’t wait for the show.

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about the launch of Collision and the return of Punk during an interview with Sports Illustrated. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)