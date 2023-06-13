Julia Hart opens up about her early days in AEW and her decision to join the House of Black.

The company star spoke on this topic during an interview on the Wilde On podcast, where she recalled the beginning of her dark turn after getting misted in the face by Malakai Black. Hart says that she made sure that she was going to make the most of the moment.

So, it all started when Malakai [Black] misted me in the face, and there were two routes. Either it wasn’t going to go anywhere or it was going to go somewhere, and I made sure it was going to go somewhere.

Hart admits that she was growing kind of stale with her former cheerleader persona, especially since it was very similar to her life before wrestling. She also states that this new direction is definitely more fulfilling.

It was a cute little moment. It was a good starter, but I knew I always wanted to embrace something else and be something else that wasn’t just ‘cheer’ because I was so over it. Malakai is just a brain of knowledge I could’ve used in that moment too. I was like, ‘I need more.’ This is definitely more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hart speaks about the injuries she sustained doing professional cheerleading. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)