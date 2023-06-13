WWE may be dropping the Maximum Male Models gimmicks.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there’s been talk of re-packaging Mace and Mansoor but there’s no word yet on what that would involve. Maxxine Dupri was recently put with Alpha Academy full-time.

It was noted that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who once saw MMM as a “pet project” of his in the early days of the group, was initially high up on the faction but did not want them to be “flamboyant.” That course was corrected under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who encouraged that. However, since Vince’s return, that part of the gimmick has been scaled back significantly, as has their usage in general.

It was reported in early May that the team has supporters within WWE. You can click here for that report.

