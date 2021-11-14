According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor and Game Changer Wrestling recently met to discuss a talent exchange ahead of ROH’s planned 2022 hiatus, which saw the longtime promotion release all of their wrestlers from their contracts.

Some of the talent exchange is obvious as the Briscoes appeared for GCW at Fight Club, then won the GCW tag team championship at the War Ready event. The report reveals that other GCW regulars, Effy and AJ Gray, were brought in for ROH some tapings, and were told about the opportunity shortly before ROH revealed their hiatus to the public. Neither was under a contract when brought in as many were unaware of what ROH was planning for 2022.

However, besides the use of the Briscoes, Effy, and AJ Gray, talks reportedly didn’t get very far. Jay Lethal’s name was thrown around as a potential candidate for an exchange, but it is now know that the Franchise asked for his ROH release, and is now an AEW talent.