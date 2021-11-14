WWE has released a special “Top 25” edition on Youtube looking back at some of the most iconic moments in the history of the Survivor Series pay per views. The list includes Stone Cold flipping Triple H in a car, The Rock wins his debut, Goldberg squashes Brock Lesnar and more.

Speaking of the Rock…several top WWE superstars dressed up like the Great One to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of his debut. Check out the video to see Matt Riddle, Rhea Ripley, and U.S. champion Damian Priest do their best Rocky impersonations.