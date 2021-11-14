AEW superstar CM Punk spoke with the pro-wrestling media immediately following last night’s Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis, where the Chicago Savior defeated Eddie Kingston in a hard-hitting affair. During the match Punk even pulled out the move-set of his longtime WWE rival, John Cena, and even teased doing a “Five-Knuckle Shuffle” before opting to punch Kingston in the face.

Punk would be asked about this Cena homage during the post-show scrum. Here is what he had to say, which includes him discussing his tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero.

Says the fans are his one boss and how sometimes he likes to f**k with people:

I have one boss when I’m in the ring and I often like to say, ‘I have no boss when I’m in the ring,’ but the truth is it’s the people, and I listen to them. Sometimes I go with the flow and sometimes I take it places. Regardless of the seven-year gap, I’ve been doing this for a minute. To me, it’s fun just to fuck with people. That’s the whole juice for me. It’s getting different reactions and kind of getting to play with that.

On his homage to Eddie Guerrero and eliciting a response from the crowd during his match with Kingston:

16 years ago today we lost Eddie Guerrero and I just thought, ‘Man, I’m wrestling a dude tonight named Eddie, how great is it going to be when I hear them chanting for Eddie?’ In my head, I’m just going to be thinking about Eddie Guerrero. So, I get to play with emotions and stuff like that because I feel — They’re chanting for Eddie, I’ll go ahead and give them Three Amigos. Is that not what you want? I never expect to get booed or get cheered. I have a pretty good idea and what I think what I’m really excellent at is reading the room. Again, pulling back the curtain, it’s one of the reasons — Friday ago when me and Eddie did the promo in the ring, I didn’t want people to see me or him until tonight because I didn’t want to go and influence them, either way, more than we did. Let’s just let the chips lay where they are and Saturday we’ll go out there and see what’s what. That’s what we did.

