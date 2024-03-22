Some news and notes have surfaced coming out of this past Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT.

As the road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA. continues, WWE NXT returned live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 for their latest weekly WWE NXT on USA two-hour prime time program.

Corey Brennan (@CoreyBrennanFF) and Fightful Select is reporting that WWE internally named the 3/19 episode of WWE NXT, “My mind’s playing Trick on me,” obviously a pun referencing emerging top WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams, who defeated Noam Dar in the main event of Tuesday’s show.

Despite recently being added to the internal WWE NXT roster, and even making his television return confronting his son Charlie Dempsey and the No Quarter Catch Crew on the 3/12 episode of the show, former WWE NXT General Manager William Regal was not present at the taping this week.

Apparently the “I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m white” line that Dijak delivered while pointing to the skin on his arm during the in-ring segment with WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi and Josh Briggs was an off-the-cuff quip that the veteran talent made. The line was reportedly not scripted, and according to Brennan, was received with a good laugh from those watching backstage as it was delivered.

The original seemingly makeshift pairing of Axiom and former “Hard Hitting Home Truths” host Nathan Frazer as a tag-team in WWE NXT have been drawing high praise from producers, agents and executives behind-the-scenes for their agility and speed in the ring during matches. Some have reportedly even gone as far as to express concern about others being able to keep up with Frazer in the ring, particularly the opponents he is working with directly in a match.

Apparently a lot of thought and discussion took place internally regarding the main event post-match segment involving Carmelo Hayes’ masked security guards coming out and surrounding Trick Williams in the ring, only for one of the guards to remove his mask and reveal that he was Hayes himself. The primary reason for the brainstorming session was to find out the best way to conceal the fact that one of the guards was Hayes, as even with the masks covering part of their faces, the feeling was Hayes’ height and eyes would give the surprise reveal away ahead of time. It is unknown who stood in for Hayes in the entrance way prior to the masked security guards surrounding the ring on the apron for the big eventual reveal.