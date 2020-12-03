As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Sting signed a multi-year deal with AEW and made his debut on last night’s Dynamite episode. You can click here and here for our original reports on the debut, including comments from AEW President & CEO Tony Khan.

While The Stinger has signed a full-time deal, word is that he will not be taking any bumps due to his history of neck issues, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that if Sting does do anything physical in AEW, it will be executed with the utmost precaution, with safety measures in place to limit the possibility of Sting suffering a significant injury.

Despite the limitations, AEW plans to use Sting as a regular character on TV, not just as a top star who makes occasional appearances.

Sting was signed as AEW wanted to bring a top star in from the older generation of TNT viewers to help bring back some of those fans, and have that wrestler perform as a regular on TV. It was also noted that Sting’s debut was timed to go along with the Christmas holiday. AEW is already selling Sting merchandise, and his debut gives them some momentum going into the Christmas season.

Stay tuned for more on Sting in AEW.

