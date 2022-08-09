Ari Daivari (aka Ariya Daivari) is reportedly working as an AEW Producer.

Daivari is currently the leader of The Trustbusters stable with Slim J and Parker Boudreaux. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Daivari is also helping to produce matches for AEW.

Daivari reportedly produced the highly-regarded women’s tag team match on the August 3 Dynamite, which saw Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter defeat Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. Daivari reportedly laid the foundation for that bout, and the participants themselves largely put things together for the final product.

Daivari originally worked as a WWE cruiserweight from 2016-2021, but was released along with other budget cuts on June 25 of that year. He then made his AEW debut on the November 12, 2021 edition of Rampage, losing to Dante Martin. Daivari worked a few more AEW dates in January, February and March of this year, but was hired to work as a WWE Producer in April. However, he was released just a few months later after WWE officials passed on hiring him outside of his trial period. Daivari returned to the AEW ring at the June 11 Dark tapings, while still with WWE, defeating Caleb Konley. It was reported then that the AEW appearance did not impact his job with WWE, but he was let go soon after. Daivari was put with Slim J in mid-July, and they have picked up recent singles and tag team wins on AEW Dark and Elevation. Daivari also made his NWA debut back in mid-April, losing to Nick Aldis.

The Trustbusters will make their Trios debut on tonight’s AEW Dark episode, going up against Zack Clayton, Xavier Walker, and Sonny Kiss.

There’s no word on why WWE passed on hiring Daivari after his trial period, but he had gotten to the point he was producing WWE Main Event matches by himself. He was last credited with producing R-Truth vs. T-BAR on the June 2 taped edition of WWE Main Event, and Happy Baron Corbin vs. Madcap Moss on the June 3 WWE SmackDown.

Ariya is the younger brother to veteran pro wrestler Shawn Daivari, who is currently working as a WWE Producer.

