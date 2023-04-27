WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade has impressed company officials.

As noted, Monday’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings in Chicago saw Jade wrestle Nikki Cross in singles action, while Joe Gacy wrestled Dexter Lumis. The matches will air on Thursday’s episode, and you can click here for spoilers.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials were “really high” on Jade after Monday’s match with Cross. It was noted that some members of management felt like Jade has put herself “in the race” for a main roster call-up.

Jade, who is in a relationship with Bron Breakker, has been rumored for a call-up in recent months, but not as often as some of the NXT names rumored for the WWE Draft. Breakker has also been rumored for a call-up to RAW or SmackDown.

Jade, who went into the Main Event match as the hometown star, reflected on Twitter with a post in between RAW and NXT Spring Breakin’, writing, “Last night I wrestled in the Allstate Arena. I started going to WWE shows there when I was 8 and went to my last one in 2018 when I started wrestling. 5 years later. [exploding head emoji] Tune in to Main Event this week [sign of the horns emoji] Now tonight, I take out a big scary bird lady ([face with rolling eyes emoji]) #NXTSpringBreakin”

Jade went on to defeat Lyra Valkyria on last night’s NXT Spring Breakin’ episode. Video can be seen below, along with the aforementioned tweet:

