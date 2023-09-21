As noted, WWE released several talents from its main roster earlier this morning including Riddick Moss, Aaliyah, Hit Row’s Top Dolla, Elias Mustafa Ali, Emma, Rick Boogs, Shelton Benjamin, and former world champion Dolph Ziggler. Reports have since surfaced revealing that more cuts will be coming later today from the WWE Performance Center and NXT roster.

Fightful Select has released several notes regarding Elias, Riddick Moss, and Mustafa Ali’s release. Check out those notes below.

-Mustafa Ali initially asked for his WWE release back in 2021 but it was denied. He bounced around a little bit but had been doing work on the NXT brand for the last several months. However, those Fightful spoke to in NXT had no idea that Ali would be getting cut. They revealed that Ali even worked through an injury to make his NXT run happen. His deal with WWE was not set to expire until the spring of 2024.

-Elias has been absent from television for some time, but not due to injury. The Drifter was pitching ideas to creative up until a month ago but obviously none of them were accepted.

-Riddick Moss was said to be a favorite of Triple H and Paul Heyman. Heyman apparently even saw Moss as someone they could get to the main event level. It is noted that many others in the company did not share that sentiment.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you up to date on all of today’s cuts made by WWE. Stay tuned.