Ethan Page has reportedly signed a new contract with AEW.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Page has signed a contract extension with AEW. He previously signed with the company in early 2021, and a deal to extend that contract was actually reached later in the year.

There’s no word yet on terms of Page’s contract extension, but the deal will keep him with AEW for multiple years to come.

Page is currently aligned with AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, as The Men of The Year, and they are being managed by Dan Lambert, along with Paige VanZant. Page last wrestled on the March 4 edition of AEW Rampage, but came up short to Christian Cage. His last singles match before that was the loss to Jon Moxley on the January 21 edition of AEW Rampage, and before that he took a loss to then-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes on the New Year’s edition of AEW Rampage. Page has appeared on Dynamite with Sky and Lambert, but he has not wrestled on AEW’s flagship TV show since the loss to then-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on the October 27 show.

Page recently moved from Canada to the United States, and continues to find YouTube success with his vlog. You can see the latest episode below, which covers his move to the United States, and more.

Stay tuned for more on Page in AEW.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.