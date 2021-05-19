Ahead of tomorrow’s MLW Draft PW Insider has released several backstage notes and tidbits about the promotion, which you can read about below.

-MLW is in the process of figuring out their creative plans for the next year during this in-between of “seasons.” Their season finale revealed the debut of Lucha Underground’s Dario Cueto.

-The promotion is also hoping to upgrade their broadcast package, which includes hiring additional staff. They are currently looking for a new editor.

-The first talent drafted will be making their MLW debut but have worked internationally and for other national companies. They reportedly signed with MLW a few weeks ago.

-The State of Emergency in Japan halted plans for MLW and Pro Wrestling NOAH to do a “talent agreement.” No word on when this option will be back on the table.

-Leo Brien signed a new deal with MLW a few months back and is getting a complete repackage, which includes a new persona. He was previously a member of the Dirty Blondes tag team.