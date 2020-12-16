WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is said to be high up on WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley right now, as he has been in the past.

Lashley has been protected in recent memory as the CEO of The Hurt Business, and as United States Champion. Ringside News asked about Lashley’s apparent protection and if he might be groomed for something much bigger down the line. Word in response was that Lashley is seen by McMahon as more of a star than other Superstars on the roster right now.

Lashley and The Hurt Business have been dominating RAW as of late. They defeated Jeff Hardy and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day in six-man action this past Monday. WWE has been teasing a Triple Threat for the title with Lashley, Riddle and Hardy.

