Karrion Kross has been off of WWE television for quite some time now.

But he wasn’t supposed to be.

Fightful Select is reporting that Kross was scheduled to work the November 3, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week, which was taped last Friday night, October 27, 2023, but he ended up not appearing on the show.

The reason for this is now known.

Kross was scheduled to work a backstage segment on the show along with NXT Halloween Havoc co-hosts Shotzi and Scarlett. According to WWE sources, the segment would not have made sense for anyone involved and ended up being nixed early in the day before the show began.

It’s interesting to note that this decision was not told to some, as it was still listed on some run sheets and was apparently still expected for the show as late as an hour before the live TV broadcast for the double-show that evening. Because it was scheduled for the second of the two shows, it was able to be sorted without issue.

There is no update regarding the creative for Karrion Kross in WWE at this time. It is said that WWE is pleased with the Chambers of Horrors web show by Shotzi and Scarlett, as well as their performances as co-hosts at NXT Halloween Havoc this year.