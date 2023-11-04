Kairi Sane has made her return to WWE.

As seen as WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Araba, the Japanese women’s wrestling star made her return to WWE.

The return appearance of Sane saw her help former tag-team partner and longtime friend IYO SKY retain her WWE Women’s Championship over Bianca Belair at the show.

Sane’s deal to return to WWE was done along with others such as Nia Jax and Lexis King a few months ago when the “hiring freeze” in the company ended.

Apparently the former WWE Superstar had interest from the company last year, but a deal couldn’t or didn’t come together for whatever reason.

There are said to be plans in the works for others to join IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in WWE in the near future.

