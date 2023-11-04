A big eight-man tag main events tonight’s Collision:

AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland

Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura

Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

FTR, Rush, & Preston Vance vs. Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks, & Big Bill

AEW Collision 11/4/23

Live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas!

AR Fox fights Swerve down the ramp as we’re kicking the night off hot!

Match #1. AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland

Fox dives off the ramp, taking out Swerve on the floor! Another plancha by Fox takes out Swerve on the floor. Both men roll back in the ring and Fox connects on a Rolling Thunder Cutter for two. Enziguiri by Fox but Swerve goes between the legs to the outside, hip tossing Fox into the ring. Nana is happy and welcomes the Gates of Agony to the ring. Swerve biels Fox onto the top turnbuckle from the apron. Both men up top now and Swerve brings Fox in with a big superplex. Two count. Commercial break now and it seems like we should have a PIP, but there is no video. Back from break and Swerve is delivering roundhouse kicks to a downed Fox. Fox slaps Swerve in the face and Swerve mises a Swerve Stomp. Enziguiri by Fox and a DDT from the outside-in from the apron. Twisting vertical suplex by Fox and a 450 splash! One, two, no! Both men trade big boots but Fox gets dropped throat-first on the top rope. Swerve goes up top but Fox meets him with a seated Spanish Fly for two. Swerve looks for the JML Driver but Fox counters. Swerve hits the running boot to the back of the head but Fox counters with a cradle for to. Swerve dumps Fox into the top turnbuckle and hits a powerbomb into a powerslam. Swerve Stomp finishes this one.

Winner: Swerve

Rating: **3/4. Fun match here and a good opener, but we’ve seen both these guys capable of so much more.

After the match, the Gates of Agony and Swerve surround the ring, but FTR make the save! FTR and Big Bill are here as well, and now LFI have joined the battle. LFI leave without shaking the hands of FTR.

MJF says